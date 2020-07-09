Driver in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s is in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Paré Street on Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police say the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. and involved at least four cars.

Investigators believe the man may have lost control of his vehicle due to illness and it triggered the collision.

Police say the man was found unconscious in his vehicle and he was the only person taken to hospital.

Nobody else was injured.

