Coronavirus: COVID-19 exposure alert issued for Saskatoon mall shoppers

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising anyone who visited two businesses in Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza mall to get tested or self-monitor for symptoms of the novel coronavirus after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Friday, the Health Authority said an employee at Garage Clothing and Soft Moc had worked “during the time they were likely infectious with COVID-19.”

It stated anyone who visited Soft Moc on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Garage Clothing on Sunday, July 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. should contact HealthLine 811 to receive a testing referral or begin monitoring for symptoms.

The SHA said it was issuing the advisory as a precaution only, and that the employee was wearing a mask at both locations.

As of Friday, there are 128 active cases in the province, with 12 people currently in hospital.

15 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan.

