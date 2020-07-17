3 recovered coronavirus cases reactivated as Saskatchewan total rises to 936

Send this page to someone via email

A trio coronavirus cases that had been removed from recovered status have been reactivated in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government on Friday.

Health officials said there were 13 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 936 since the first case was reported March 11.

Most of the new cases are in the central region with eight, according to a press release. The rest are located in the far north, north, south and Regina regions.

There were two new recoveries added Friday for a total of 793 in Saskatchewan; however, three cases were reactivated. Officials said this can happen if public health determines a person has relapsed or developed additional COVID-19 symptoms.

The government announced on Friday that two domestic flights landed in the province earlier this month with a confirmed case of the virus onboard.

Passengers are being advised if they sat in rows 4 through 10 on WestJet’s WS605 from Toronto to Regina on July 6.

The most recent flight was through Air Canada on July 9 with number AC 8629 from Toronto to Saskatoon. The identified seat rows are 12 to 17.

Health officials advise all domestic travellers on these flights to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks after their arrival. Any passengers of international travel must self-isolate upon return to Canada, they added.

Provincially, 12 people are currently in hospital — 11 are receiving inpatient care and one in intensive care.

There are currently 128 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 78,990 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

