Possible COVID-19 exposure at Regina Costco, KFC: Saskatchewan Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a public health advisory after a person visited two Regina businesses during the time they were likely infectious with COVID-19.

The SHA says the person went to Costco Regina on July 6 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The person was also at the KFC at 3998 Albert St. S. on July 6 from noon to 2 p.m.

Anyone who attended these businesses during the listed times should be monitoring for symptoms or seek a testing referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

The alert has been issued as a precaution, says the SHA.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if they have been at these businesses during the listed times,” the SHA said in a press release Friday.

As of July 14, testing has become available to anyone regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

“COVID-19 is still present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease,” said the SHA. “Together we can make a positive difference and keep our communities safe.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.