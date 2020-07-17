Menu

Last long-term care home in Fraser Health declared COVID-free

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 9:30 pm
The Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley was the last residential care home with a COVID-19 outbreak in the Fraser Health Region.
The last long-term care facility grappling with COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region declared its outbreak over on Friday.

Fraser Health says it has cleared the Maple Hill residential care home in Langley free of the coronavirus. Over the course of the outbreak, three people contracted the virus, and one resident died.

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C. announces new rules on visiting long-term care homes

It is a major milestone for the health region, which over the course of the pandemic has seen outbreaks at 28 long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Long-term care homes still a concern during COVID-19 pandemic
Most have involved just a handful or single cases, but others have been devastating. The Langely Lodge recorded 67 cases and 27 deaths.

Fraser Health says that while all of its facilities are now COVID-free, they will need to continue following infection prevention measures to keep the virus out.

Read more: Report calls out ‘systemic’ failings in Canada’s long-term care system

There is now just one active infection at a long-term care facility in British Columbia: Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital.

That facility has recorded 82 cases and 15 deaths.

