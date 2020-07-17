Last long-term care home in Fraser Health declared COVID-free

Send this page to someone via email

The last long-term care facility grappling with COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region declared its outbreak over on Friday.

Fraser Health says it has cleared the Maple Hill residential care home in Langley free of the coronavirus. Over the course of the outbreak, three people contracted the virus, and one resident died.

It is a major milestone for the health region, which over the course of the pandemic has seen outbreaks at 28 long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

1:40 Long-term care homes still a concern during COVID-19 pandemic Long-term care homes still a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

Most have involved just a handful or single cases, but others have been devastating. The Langely Lodge recorded 67 cases and 27 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health says that while all of its facilities are now COVID-free, they will need to continue following infection prevention measures to keep the virus out.

There is now just one active infection at a long-term care facility in British Columbia: Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital.

That facility has recorded 82 cases and 15 deaths.