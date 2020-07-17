Coronavirus: 27th day in a row no new case for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the 27th day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reports Thusday.

The last reported new case of the virus was on June 20 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 95 cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications. The last death reported in mid-April

The health unit reports Friday that more than 19,800 people have been tested for the virus.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue weekly until further notice. No appointment is necessary.

Testing on the weekend is held at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

