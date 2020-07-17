Winnipeg police clearing out unclaimed goods at online auction

If a size 14 wedding dress “with dirt marks”, David Beckham-branded eau de toilette, or a small suitcase with a stethoscope inside are on your shopping list, the Winnipeg Police Service’s latest unclaimed goods auction is probably for you.
The online auction, which runs from Friday until July 28 through the Associated Auto Auction website, typically includes its fair share of unusual items, alongside more expected sales of power tools, audio/video equipment, clothing, and camping gear.
Keep in mind, however — whether you’re bidding on a circular saw or “milk crate with plastic tubing, rope”, everything is being sold as-is, without being tested or guaranteed.
To see the full list of 362 items, visit the police auction website, and for details on how to make a bid, go to associatedautoauction.com.
Comments