Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction goes online, but still has weird, wacky items

In the market for a couple of rechargeable toothbrushes? What about a Luke Skywalker battle simulation helmet? Or two Batman belt buckles?

You can find all of these items and dozens more — from speakers to power tools to Winnipeg Jets jerseys — at this year’s Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction.

If you’ve taken part in the police auctions in past years, this one will be a little different. Police said it’ll be taking place entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested buyers can visit the Associated Auto Auctions website any time between Friday and June 22 to make a bid.

Police said all items are sold ‘as-is’, haven’t been tested, and aren’t guaranteed.

A full list of items going up for auction can be found on the city’s website.

