Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction goes online, but still has weird, wacky items

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 3:44 pm
In this file photo, bargain hunters flood a Headingley auction house for the police unclaimed goods auction.
In this file photo, bargain hunters flood a Headingley auction house for the police unclaimed goods auction. Nikki Jhutti / Global News

In the market for a couple of rechargeable toothbrushes? What about a Luke Skywalker battle simulation helmet? Or two Batman belt buckles?

You can find all of these items and dozens more — from speakers to power tools to Winnipeg Jets jerseys — at this year’s Winnipeg police unclaimed goods auction.

READ MORE: Weird, wonderful items at Winnipeg cops’ unclaimed goods auction

If you’ve taken part in the police auctions in past years, this one will be a little different. Police said it’ll be taking place entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Interested buyers can visit the Associated Auto Auctions website any time between Friday and June 22 to make a bid.

Police said all items are sold ‘as-is’, haven’t been tested, and aren’t guaranteed.

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of items going up for auction can be found on the city’s website.

Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction
Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg policecoronavirus in manitobaOnline AuctionPolice auctionUnclaimed Goodsunclaimed goods auctionWinnipeg auction
Flyers
More weekly flyers