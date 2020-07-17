Manitoba Hutterite colonies under voluntary lockdown after coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Manitoba Hutterite colonies are under voluntary lockdown after reporting cases of COVD-19.

On Friday, Manitoba health officials said the province has five new COVID-19 cases, and all are tied to one Hutterite colony.

The health department did not name the colony but did say it is in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which covers a large area north and east of Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the Hutterian Safety Council later told Global News cases have been identified at two colonies and both went into quarantine within hours of the positive testing.

All of today's cases are on a Hutterite colony in the Interlake-Eastern health region: a male and female in their 60s, a male and female in their 30s and a female in her 20s. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) July 17, 2020

“Affected communities issued statements indicating that they are under strict quarantine for the next 14 days and that no visitation is allowed,” said Mark Waldner from the council.

“Both communities indicated that increased safety protocols were put in place, communal events such as meals and worship services suspended. Sanitation teams are being put in place to ensure that common areas are sanitized from vehicles to kitchens.”

Waldner declined to identify the colonies, telling Global News he wants to avoid cultural profiling.

The government said the new infections are of a man and a woman in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 30s and a woman in her 20s.

It says none of the five people are in hospital but did not provide any further details.

Waldner said travel has also been restricted to essential purposes only at the colonies and many of the members of at least one of the impacted communities have gotten tested.

He said non-Hutterite workers at the colony businesses are also getting tested and are remaining off-work until they receive negative test results.

“Both communities have had extensive contact with the Hutterian Safety Council COVID19 Task force who have been offering support and guidance, advising them on protocols and encouraging cooperation and transparency with health officials,” said Waldner.

“The goal is to stop the spread of the virus using whatever means at our/their disposal.”

It is important to go for testing if you have any symptoms of #COVID19, even mild ones. This not only helps us understand the patterns of #Covid19MB, it also helps protect Manitobans through timely contact tracing to reduce the spread of the virus. — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) July 17, 2020

Waldner said other colonies in Manitoba have also chosen to go into lockdown as a precaution.

There have been other recent cases of COVID-19 on Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Manitoba’s chief health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, was asked about possible cases on colonies earlier this week.

He said details of any cases or clusters in the province would only be released if there is a risk to public health.

Manitoba has recorded 336 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases to date, with seven deaths and 11 cases still active.

— With files from The Canadian Press

