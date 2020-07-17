Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, all other cases resolved

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 3:33 pm
KFL&A Public Health has announced new COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has announced new COVID-19 numbers for the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region has one new case of the novel coronavirus — the region’s only active case, according to KFL&A Public Health.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said Friday that the region was just hours away from being COVID-19 free, since all cases from a recent outbreak at a local nail salon had been deemed resolved earlier this morning.

Read more: Kingston businesses react to Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening plan, loosening restrictions

The region saw a spike of nearly 40 cases from an outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon that began in late June. Once public health identified the source of the outbreak, they ordered all clients to immediately get tested and self-isolate.

Those clients’ close contacts were monitored, and eventually, the spread from the salon slowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the last several weeks, just as quickly as numbers grew in late June, the number of resolved cases started to creep up.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, public health announced there were only two active cases left in the region.

On Friday, Moore said all 105 cases had finally resolved, but public health received information Friday morning that one more person linked to the nail salon outbreak tested positive.

4 salons ordered to close in Kingston region over coronavirus issues
4 salons ordered to close in Kingston region over coronavirus issues

The region, along with many others in Ontario, moved into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Friday. Moore said he’s expecting to see an uptick in cases by the middle of next week.

“That will not be unusual,” Moore said in a press conference Friday.

As for the region’s only case, Moore said the person is currently at home self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid 19 kingstonKingston CoronavirusKingston covid-19KFL&ACoroanvirus KingstonKFL&A Public Helath
Flyers
More weekly flyers