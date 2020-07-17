1 new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, all other cases resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region has one new case of the novel coronavirus — the region’s only active case, according to KFL&A Public Health.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said Friday that the region was just hours away from being COVID-19 free, since all cases from a recent outbreak at a local nail salon had been deemed resolved earlier this morning.

The region saw a spike of nearly 40 cases from an outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon that began in late June. Once public health identified the source of the outbreak, they ordered all clients to immediately get tested and self-isolate.

Those clients’ close contacts were monitored, and eventually, the spread from the salon slowed.

Over the last several weeks, just as quickly as numbers grew in late June, the number of resolved cases started to creep up.

On Thursday, public health announced there were only two active cases left in the region.

On Friday, Moore said all 105 cases had finally resolved, but public health received information Friday morning that one more person linked to the nail salon outbreak tested positive.

The region, along with many others in Ontario, moved into Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Friday. Moore said he’s expecting to see an uptick in cases by the middle of next week.

“That will not be unusual,” Moore said in a press conference Friday.

As for the region’s only case, Moore said the person is currently at home self-isolating.

More to come.