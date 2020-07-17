Saskatoon Motion Fitness location warns of possible COVID-19 exposure

A Motion Fitness location in Saskatoon is warning people to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

This comes after someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was at the Brighton location.

An email obtained by Global News was sent to people who were at the gym during the following times when the individual was there:

July 9 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

July 10 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 13 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 14 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In the email, Motion Fitness says the “gym has been thoroughly sanitized since this has been reported.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed “there is a contact tracing investigation in progress”, according to an email from spokesperson Amanda Purcell.

She said public service announcements related to contact tracing investigations are only issued in certain cases, such as when potential contacts cannot be advised within 48 hours.

“Each contact tracing investigation is different and whether a PSA is issued is based on the specific factors within that investigation at the discretion of the Medical Health Officer, based on the factors of the individual case,” she added.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.