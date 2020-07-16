42 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, total rises to 923

The Saskatchewan government is expected to give an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 881 COVID-19 cases reported in the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said there was an “emergent situation” in the southwest and west-central areas of the province on Wednesday. They added that the overall increased level of COVID-19 activity meant there was an increased risk of transmission to the public in these areas.

According to an SHA statement on Wednesday, the results of 91 COVID-19 tests in these areas were expected Thursday. In addition, over 160 people were undergoing testing in southwest and south-central Saskatchewan.

More to come…

1:42 New medical mask company will prioritize Indigenous orders New medical mask company will prioritize Indigenous orders

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

