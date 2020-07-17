Temperature checks, masks, small classes: How gyms are reopening in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario moves into Stage 3 on Friday, meaning nearly all businesses will be allowed to welcome patrons back through their doors — including gyms.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that much of the province will enter the third phase of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the exceptions of the Greater Toronto Area and the Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Lambton and Windsor-Essex regions.

Gyms, which were mandated to close back in March, can reopen under strict measures on size limits, physical distancing, and equipment cleaning between each user, Ford said.

Fitness centres in some other provinces have already been allowed to reopen after those regions loosened certain public health restrictions.

READ MORE: Most of Ontario enters Stage 3 as gyms, indoor dining allowed to reopen

Although the government has implemented restrictions, businesses such as Planet Fitness said there are still areas where members may be at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“Planet Fitness incorporated a thorough reopening plan that focuses on the safety and well-being of both our staff and members,” a spokesperson for the gym told Global News, including measures such as daily temperature checks for staff.

Temperature checks, masks

Staff will also be required to wear personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

Per the company’s website, patrons will not be required to wear masks while working out unless face coverings are mandated by regional guidelines.

At Life Time, staff are subject to temperature checks and both staff and members may be required to wear masks per local guidelines.

1:47 Peterborough gyms preparing to open Friday with new health guidelines in place Peterborough gyms preparing to open Friday with new health guidelines in place

Other big box gyms have also increased safety measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Sheridan, Goodlife Fitness’ senior vice president of operations, told Global News the chain is reopening 44 clubs in Ontario as of Friday with an increased cleaning plan, physical distancing, and reduced capacity.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our thorough cleaning protocols include a 30-minute ‘club reset’ after each hour of member activity, a ‘constantly cleaning’ philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers,” Sheridan said.

READ MORE: Struggling Toronto boutique gyms navigate unique COVID-19 pandemic challenges

The gym’s website said members are encouraged to shower at home where possible, but showers will be available starting July 9.

The Life Time fitness club chain said it is adding hygiene stations throughout its gyms, and staff will deep-clean equipment and spaces. Club hours may also be adjusted for cleaning.

Smaller classes, physical distancing

Physical distancing is a vital measure in helping curb the spread of COVID-19, and gyms are adapting their floor plans to make more room.

At Anytime Fitness, locations have been refitted with social-distancing signs to promote a six-foot distance between patrons. They have also limited capacity and increased cleaning procedures.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to personal training, close contact is common, but the company said on its website that staff have developed several no-contact regimens.

1:35 What gym-goers can expect during Stage 3 of reopening What gym-goers can expect during Stage 3 of reopening

Life Time stated it has increased spacing between equipment, and group fitness classes will require reservations.

Planet Fitness has temporarily removed some pieces of cardio from use to allow for physical distancing and has placed signs throughout clubs that highlight sanitization and distancing guidelines.

Concerns going back to the gym

Big box gyms say they are doing everything they can to keep their members safe, but the public should be aware that returning to spaces such as gyms carries risks, experts warn.

“If we’re going to make a list of high-risk activities, the gym would be on the upper end of that spectrum,” Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, previously told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Schools reopening may lead to outbreaks, but we can’t afford to keep them closed

“We’ve got lots of people in an enclosed indoor space with high-contact surfaces, and they’re also exercising as well, perhaps expelling more breath into the air,” Bogoch said.

In facilities such as gyms, patrons are in constant contact, sharing exercise machines, and moving around to different areas, which can facilitate the spread of the virus.

“It’s just not a safe environment when we’re dealing with a respiratory infection that can be easily transmitted from person to person,” he said.

“The threshold to open gyms again is going to be high, and we’re going to need to see a lot of safeguards in place.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Watch below: staying in shape amid the pandemic