Canada

Chester MLA Hugh MacKay subject to emergency protection order due to threatening actions

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Hugh MacKay, MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s.
Hugh MacKay, MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s. Hugh MacKay Facebook page

MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s, Hugh MacKay, has been ordered to stay away from the applicant of an emergency protection order that has been sought earlier this month.

According to Nova Scotia Supreme Court documents, the order has been issued due to MacKay threatening to self-harm and for sending a series of emails to the victim, who’s name is under a publication ban, between July 8 and 9.

READ MORE: N.S. MLA charged twice with impaired driving to sit as an independent

The victim claims that MacKay has sent out six emails threatening gun violence, self-harm and “possible harm to the applicant.” As a result, guns have been removed by police from MacKay’s residence.

It’s stated in the court documents that MacKay’s behaviour poses “immediate danger” to the applicant, who also claims that MacKay has “alcohol issues” and a history of abusive behavior, both mental and emotional.

READ MORE: MLA for Chester-St. Margaret charged for allegedly driving under the influence in 2018 incident

The court document also noted that MacKay “passed out in the presence of respondent” on Oct. 13.

MacKay, a member of the Nova Scotia legislature, has faced two impaired driving charges in the past. The most recent was in October 2019.

In November 2018, he was also charged with impaired driving in connection with an incident in Upper Tantallon.

Global News has reached out to MacKay for comment, but has not received an immediate reply.

More to come.

