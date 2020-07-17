Chester MLA Hugh MacKay subject to emergency protection order due to threatening actions

Send this page to someone via email

MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s, Hugh MacKay, has been ordered to stay away from the applicant of an emergency protection order that has been sought earlier this month.

According to Nova Scotia Supreme Court documents, the order has been issued due to MacKay threatening to self-harm and for sending a series of emails to the victim, who’s name is under a publication ban, between July 8 and 9.

The victim claims that MacKay has sent out six emails threatening gun violence, self-harm and “possible harm to the applicant.” As a result, guns have been removed by police from MacKay’s residence.

It’s stated in the court documents that MacKay’s behaviour poses “immediate danger” to the applicant, who also claims that MacKay has “alcohol issues” and a history of abusive behavior, both mental and emotional.

The court document also noted that MacKay “passed out in the presence of respondent” on Oct. 13.

MacKay, a member of the Nova Scotia legislature, has faced two impaired driving charges in the past. The most recent was in October 2019.

In November 2018, he was also charged with impaired driving in connection with an incident in Upper Tantallon.

Global News has reached out to MacKay for comment, but has not received an immediate reply.

More to come.