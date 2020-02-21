MLA for Chester-St. Margaret charged for allegedly driving under the influence in 2018 incident

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP say they served court documents on Feb. 12 to Nova Scotia MLA Hugh Wilson MacKay for allegedly driving under the influence in November 2018.

MacKay, 65, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on March 16 at 10 a.m.

RCMP did not provide any details about the incident or where it occurred.

In 2019, the MLA for Chester-St. Margaret was charged for driving while under the influence, which he addressed in a statement released by the Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus Office on Oct. 15.

“I have always believed in being fully open and transparent with my constituents. As such, I feel it is necessary to disclose what is a deeply personal and regretful incident,” MacKay said in the statement.

MacKay added that he has struggled with alcohol addiction issues for several years and has been actively undergoing treatment since 2004.

