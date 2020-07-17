Drake, DJ Khaled drop 2 new tracks, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece’

Send this page to someone via email

DJ Khaled fans rejoice: the platinum-certified American music producer is back with not just “another one,” but two brand new singles that feature Drake.

That’s right, on July 17 — a day after announcing his upcoming, 12th studio album Khaled, Khaled, 44, released two singles with the help of the popular Canadian rapper.

The hip-hop tracks are called Popstar and Greece and serve as the fifth and sixth respective Khaled songs to feature Drake, 33.

The No Brainer hit-maker previously collaborated with the much-beloved Toronto musician on the 2011 Top 10 track I’m the One, along with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

“Open for business, serving all summer,” the God’s Plan rapper captioned a photo of himself and Khaled on Instagram, hours ahead of the songs’ releases.

Khaled’s July 16 announcement of his upcoming self-titled record was accompanied by the release of a montage of clips that document Khaled’s life and career as a DJ, as well as the birth of his children and footage from when he won his first-ever Grammy Award.

Khaled, the album, currently has no scheduled release date.

Greece and Popstar are now available through all major streaming platforms worldwide.

