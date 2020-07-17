Menu

World

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 17, 2020 12:42 pm
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, Feb. 6, 2018 .
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, Feb. 6, 2018 . EPA/JUSTIN LANE

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

Read more: Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated in hospital for possible infection: Supreme Court

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

 

