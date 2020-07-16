2 adults, 1 youth charged with first-degree murder in southeast Calgary homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two adults and one youth have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Edmonton man in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood earlier this week.

At around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.

Residents in the area told police a person in a vehicle had been shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene and the suspects had fled the area.

Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Christian Navos, of Edmonton.

On Wednesday, police said two adults and one youth were in custody and that charges were pending.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Calgary police said it believes the homicide was targeted and connected to a drug-related dispute.

“This shooting took place in a public park, just before 4 p.m. on a Tuesday. We are very relieved no innocent bystanders were injured during the incident,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a media release.

“Thanks to HAWCS, we were able to quickly locate the suspects and take them into custody, thereby preventing subsequent violence and destruction of crucial evidence. Cases such as this involving people from multiple jurisdictions can be difficult to resolve once the suspects are able to successfully flee the scene.”

Joseph Chlala, 19, and Troy Lemke, 35, both of Calgary, have been charged with first-degree murder in Navos’ death. A 15-year-old from Ottawa, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has also been charged with first-degree murder.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.