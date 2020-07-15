Menu

Crime

2 adults, 1 youth in custody after fatal shooting in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 4:05 pm
One dead after shooting in Calgary’s southeast
WATCH ABOVE: EMS confirms one person is dead after a shooting in Calgary’s Legacy community. As Michael King reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Calgary police said Wednesday they have three people in custody and charges are pending after a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., police were called to a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.

Residents in the area told police that a person in a vehicle has been shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. On Tuesday, police said it appeared the shooting was targeted and the suspects had fled the scene.

Read more: Man dead after targeted shooting in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood: police

On Wednesday, police said two adults and one youth were in custody and that charges were pending. The names of the adults will be released once charges are formally laid, police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police said HAWCS, which was already in the air at the time of shooting, played an instrumental role in tracking down the suspect vehicle.

Trending Stories

“HAWCS was able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and track it so that an arrest could be made at the safest location possible,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said in a media release.

“This ensured a quick arrest and prevented disposal of key evidence, which also helps to reduce investigative costs.”

Read more: Calgary shootings on par for highest numbers in 5 years, police chief says

The victim’s identity has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were searching the communities of Legacy, Rundle and Whitehorn in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses current law enforcement challenges
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses current law enforcement challenges
