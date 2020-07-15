2 adults, 1 youth in custody after fatal shooting in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Wednesday they have three people in custody and charges are pending after a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., police were called to a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade and Legacy Lane S.E.

Residents in the area told police that a person in a vehicle has been shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. On Tuesday, police said it appeared the shooting was targeted and the suspects had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police said two adults and one youth were in custody and that charges were pending. The names of the adults will be released once charges are formally laid, police said in a media release.

Calgary police said HAWCS, which was already in the air at the time of shooting, played an instrumental role in tracking down the suspect vehicle.

“HAWCS was able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene and track it so that an arrest could be made at the safest location possible,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said in a media release.

“This ensured a quick arrest and prevented disposal of key evidence, which also helps to reduce investigative costs.”

The victim’s identity has not been released. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were searching the communities of Legacy, Rundle and Whitehorn in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

