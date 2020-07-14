Menu

Crime

Man dead in targeted shooting in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood: police

By Kaylen Small Global News
One dead after shooting in Calgary’s southeast
WATCH: EMS confirms one person is dead after a shooting in Calgary’s Legacy community. As Michael King reports, the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating after a man died in a shooting in the city’s south on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at a park near the intersection of Legacy Parade S.E. and Legacy Lane S.E. at 3:50 p.m.

EMS said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found police performing CPR on the victim.

“Nearby residents reported that a person in a vehicle had been shot, and when our officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene,” police said in a news release.

“The person or people responsible had fled.”

Police responded to a fatal shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Legacy on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Police responded to a fatal shooting in the Calgary neighbourhood of Legacy on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Michael King/Global News

Police were still searching the area for suspects and evidence as of 5 p.m.

“It is early in the investigation but, at this time, it does not appear there is any further danger to the public and the shooting appears to have been targeted,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

