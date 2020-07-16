Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview-Rose Valley system in West Kelowna.

Issued Wednesday afternoon by the City of West Kelowna, the advisory is in effect until further notice because of high turbidity at the reservoir.

According to the city, an algal bloom is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

“Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water,” the city said in a press release.

“These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

The city noted that water quality advisories remain in effect for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems.

During water quality notice and advisories, a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads will be opened to the public.

For more about water quality in West Kelowna, click here.