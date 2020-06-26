Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna Estates system

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a precautionary measure, the City of West Kelowna issued a boil water notice on Friday, June 26, for the West Kelowna Estates system.

The city said the notice is an escalation from a water quality advisory issued on May 9. At the time, the advisory was issued due to elevated turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

On Friday, the advisory was elevated to a boil water notice due to high water levels in Okanagan Lake, and the potential risk of contamination of treated water.

The city says under a boil water notice, all users must bring affected water to a rolling boil for one minute or longer, or seek an alternative, safe source when it comes to brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice plus preparing food and beverages.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

The city says a safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, and that the water is free throughout the duration of the boil water notice. Residents, however, must bring their own bottles.

