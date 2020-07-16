New Brunswick offers funds for restaurant training videos

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will chip in “about $54,000” for the development of new training videos for the province’s restaurant industry.

Set to introduce new employees to the industry, the videos will be produced by the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick (TIANB) in both English and French.

TIANB president and CEO Carol Alderdice says it’s one less cost restaurant owners will have to worry about as they struggle to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Training or onboarding new staff in restaurants costs like $2,500 a person,” Alderdice says. “That’s a lot of money to invest in someone, and restaurants don’t have a lot of money.

“They don’t have any money.” Tweet This

Luc Erjavec, Atlantic Canada vice-president for Restaurants Canada, says money saved could be used for a month’s rent, but the industry will need more help.

“It’s a positive step,” he says, “but make no bones about it… much, much more needs to be done to support this industry.”

Erjavec says a mix of consumer hesitation and lower occupancy allowances have put many establishments in the red.

According to Restaurants Canada, 62 per cent of eateries in the country are operating at a loss.

It says 22 per cent are breaking even, with only 16 per cent currently profitable.

The province hopes the uniform approach to training will let residents know it’s still safe to eat out.

