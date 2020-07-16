Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 11:55 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 16
WATCH: The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

There are currently three active cases in the province.

According to the province, there are 168 people who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

The latest case was reported on Wednesday and involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton area.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They have reportedly been self-isolating.

New Brunswick is giving $3 million in rebates to residents who staycation in the province
New Brunswick is giving $3 million in rebates to residents who staycation in the province

New Brunswick’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that 163 people are considered to have recovered from the virus and two people have died.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesBlaine HiggsCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 New BrunswickDr. Jennifer Russellcoronavirus New BrunswickPremier Blaine Higgs
Flyers
More weekly flyers