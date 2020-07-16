New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

There are currently three active cases in the province.

According to the province, there are 168 people who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Read more: Atlantic premiers not ready to lift travel restrictions on rest of Canada

The latest case was reported on Wednesday and involves a temporary foreign worker between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton area.

They have reportedly been self-isolating.

New Brunswick is giving $3 million in rebates to residents who staycation in the province

New Brunswick’s COVID-19 dashboard reports that 163 people are considered to have recovered from the virus and two people have died.

At this time, there are no hospitalizations related to the virus.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.