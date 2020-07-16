No new cases of coronavirus in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says there are no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and that there remain only two active cases in the province.

The latest confirmed case of the virus was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, Nova Scotia said the cause of the confirmed case remains under investigation by public health officials.

Read more: Nova Scotia identifies 1 new coronavirus case Wednesday

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on July 14 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 58,728 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active cases.

One person is in hospital.

1:44 Pandemic bonus for front-line workers at NSHA may not be paid until October Pandemic bonus for front-line workers at NSHA may not be paid until October

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

A total of 1,002 cases are considered to be resolved.

People are being encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The assessment tool on the website will determine if they should call 811 for further assessment

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.