Nova Scotia identifies 1 new coronavirus case Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to two.

In a statement, the province said the source of infection for this new case, which is in the Central Zone, remains under investigation by public health and this individual is in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 444 Nova Scotia tests on July 14 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the government.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

The province also noted that the Nova Scotian who had remained in hospital after their COVID-19 infection was considered resolved has been discharged.

To date, Nova Scotia has 58,315 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and two active cases. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are now 1,002 cases resolved. One person is currently in hospital.

