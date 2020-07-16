Menu

Environment

Albro Lake Beach closed for swimming after Halifax detects high bacteria count

By Alexander Quon Global News
Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 16, 2020.
Albro Lake in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 16, 2020. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has closed Albro Lake Beach to all swimmers after high bacteria levels were detected in the water.

The Dartmouth lake will remain closed until further notice, according to a release issued by the municipality on Thursday.

Read more: Fitness centres, Halifax-area beaches to reopen amid loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

This is only the latest supervised beach in the HRM to be closed to swimming.

Kinap Beach in Porters Lake is also closed as a result of high bacteria levels in the water.

Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta
Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta

Residents are also advised against swimming in Lake Banook and Lake Micmac as a result of a possible blue-green algae bloom.

That’s resulted in Birch Cove Beach and the off-leash dog area of Shubie Park being closed to swimming until further notice.

Read more: Blue-green algae bloom risk advisory extended to Lake Banook

Water quality testing is conducted throughout the summer months.

Bacteria levels can be influenced by a number of factors, including bird waste, the presence of wildlife or dogs and high temperatures.

