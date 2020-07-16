Albro Lake Beach closed for swimming after Halifax detects high bacteria count

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has closed Albro Lake Beach to all swimmers after high bacteria levels were detected in the water.

The Dartmouth lake will remain closed until further notice, according to a release issued by the municipality on Thursday.

This is only the latest supervised beach in the HRM to be closed to swimming.

Kinap Beach in Porters Lake is also closed as a result of high bacteria levels in the water.

1:55 Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta Water warning after pet dies from suspected blue-green algae exposure in Alberta

Residents are also advised against swimming in Lake Banook and Lake Micmac as a result of a possible blue-green algae bloom.

That’s resulted in Birch Cove Beach and the off-leash dog area of Shubie Park being closed to swimming until further notice.

Water quality testing is conducted throughout the summer months.

Bacteria levels can be influenced by a number of factors, including bird waste, the presence of wildlife or dogs and high temperatures.