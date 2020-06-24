Fitness centres, Halifax-area beaches to reopen amid loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) announced Wednesday that fitness centres and beaches are set to reopen on Monday, July 6 as Nova Scotia continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Following safety measures provided by public health, the HRM said in a statement that fitness centres at the following municipal facilities will open:

Captain William Spry Community Centre

Sackville Sports Stadium

Musquodoboit Harbour Recreation Centre

“These locations were approved to open as they are the largest municipally operated fitness facilities,” the HRM said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Nova Scotia goes two straight weeks with no new cases

“All other fitness centres will remain closed until further notice, and members of those facilities are being given access to the three reopened centres listed above.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, access to a fitness class will be available by appointment only to keep staff and guests safe.

According to the HRM, clients who had an active membership in March and did not cancel their membership will be able to pre-select their appointment times up to seven days in advance.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports no active coronavirus cases

Clients who did not have an active membership will be able to pre-book their appointments up to three days in advance.

Beginning July 6 and running until Aug. 31, the HRM also noted that lifeguards will be stationed at municipal beaches as they begin to reopen.

At this time, all municipal pools will remain closed until further notice.

“If public health restrictions change, staff will review provincial guidelines and explore the possibility of reopening these facilities,” the HRM said.