Blue-green algae bloom risk advisory extended to Lake Banook

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that due to the presence of a possible blue-green algae bloom in Lake Micmac, the risk advisory is being extended to Lake Banook.

READ MORE: Public advised to avoid swimming in Lake Micmac due to blue-green algae

In a news release Wednesday, the Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents to avoid swimming and prevent pets from entering the lake, including at Birch Cove Beach, which will remain closed until further notice.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is a natural freshwater algae. During the summer, it grows rapidly and extensively, also known as a bloom.

1:57 Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes

The risk advisory has been issued because some types of the algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police

The city issued an initial advisory for Lake Micmac on July 3. Risk advisories are issued based on a number of factors, including the visual observation of algae blooms, test results and information regarding the current life-cycle phase of algae blooms.