Blue-green algae bloom risk advisory extended to Lake Banook

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that due to the presence of a possible blue-green algae bloom in Lake Micmac, the risk advisory is being extended to Lake Banook.
READ MORE: Public advised to avoid swimming in Lake Micmac due to blue-green algae
In a news release Wednesday, the Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents to avoid swimming and prevent pets from entering the lake, including at Birch Cove Beach, which will remain closed until further notice.
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is a natural freshwater algae. During the summer, it grows rapidly and extensively, also known as a bloom.
The risk advisory has been issued because some types of the algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets.
READ MORE: Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police
The city issued an initial advisory for Lake Micmac on July 3. Risk advisories are issued based on a number of factors, including the visual observation of algae blooms, test results and information regarding the current life-cycle phase of algae blooms.
Comments