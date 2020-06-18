Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

With warm days ahead, Halifax police are reminding the public to not leave their pets unattended inside parked vehicles.

“Even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside,” reads the news release, adding that even a few minutes can be dangerous.

0:38 Keeping pets out of hot vehicles Keeping pets out of hot vehicles

Pet owners are encouraged to consider alternatives to leaving them inside a car, such as using curbside pickup or drive-through when available.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police issue reminder about not leaving pets in cars as hot weather arrives in region

Owners could also bring along a family member that can walk the dog and make sure they’re hydrated with the owner is away from the vehicle.

The fine for leaving an unattended animal in a car in conditions that would cause distress is $697.50.

If you notice a pet in immediate distress, call (902) 490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.