Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police

With warm days ahead, Halifax police are reminding the public to not leave their pets unattended inside parked vehicles.
“Even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside,” reads the news release, adding that even a few minutes can be dangerous.
Pet owners are encouraged to consider alternatives to leaving them inside a car, such as using curbside pickup or drive-through when available.
Owners could also bring along a family member that can walk the dog and make sure they’re hydrated with the owner is away from the vehicle.
The fine for leaving an unattended animal in a car in conditions that would cause distress is $697.50.
If you notice a pet in immediate distress, call (902) 490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.
