Health

Warm days can be fatal for pets left in parked vehicles: Halifax police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 1:47 pm
File photo.
File photo. Erik Mikkelsen / Global News

With warm days ahead, Halifax police are reminding the public to not leave their pets unattended inside parked vehicles.

“Even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside,” reads the news release, adding that even a few minutes can be dangerous.

Keeping pets out of hot vehicles

Pet owners are encouraged to consider alternatives to leaving them inside a car, such as using curbside pickup or drive-through when available.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police issue reminder about not leaving pets in cars as hot weather arrives in region

Owners could also bring along a family member that can walk the dog and make sure they’re hydrated with the owner is away from the vehicle.

The fine for leaving an unattended animal in a car in conditions that would cause distress is $697.50.

If you notice a pet in immediate distress, call (902) 490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.

