One dead, two injured, following single-vehicle crash in Pictou County

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 3:51 am
Files

RCMP is investigating following a fatal crash Thursday morning in Pictou County.

Shortly after 1:35 a.m., Pictou County RCMP say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash along Egypt Road in Hillside, N.S., a community located between Trenton, N.S, and Pictou Landing.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found that the vehicle, which was carrying three people at the time, left the road and overturned. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others, a man and woman, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, according to RCMP.

Trending Stories

Egypt Road from Pictou Landing Road to the west and Old Glenfalloch Road to the east is expected to be closed for several hours as a RCMP collision analyst continues to investigate the cause.

 

Nova ScotiaCrashCollisionFatalHighwayTrentonPictou County
