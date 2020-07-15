Driver arrested for impaired driving, fleeing from police in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have taken a man into custody after a pursuit through the municipality on Wednesday.

In a press release, Halifax Regional Police say at about 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Sambro and West Pennant.

Police located the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, the driver did not stop and fled in the vehicle, travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers then attended the residence of the driver on Kelly Drive. They were able to get him to surrender.

He was placed under arrest and will face charges for impaired driving and fleeing from police.