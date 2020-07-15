Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver arrested for impaired driving, fleeing from police in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 4:16 pm
Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police have arrested one man. Global News

Halifax police have taken a man into custody after a pursuit through the municipality on Wednesday.

In a press release, Halifax Regional Police say at about 2:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Sambro and West Pennant.

Read more: Cape Breton man charged with stunting near Point Edward, N.S.

Police located the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, the driver did not stop and fled in the vehicle, travelling at a high rate of speed.

Trending Stories
Police investigating string of violent incidents in the HRM
Police investigating string of violent incidents in the HRM

Officers then attended the residence of the driver on Kelly Drive. They were able to get him to surrender.

Story continues below advertisement

He was placed under arrest and will face charges for impaired driving and fleeing from police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax Regional MunicipalityHalifax crimeKelly Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers