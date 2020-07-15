Cape Breton man charged with stunting near Point Edward, N.S.

A 25-year-old is facing stunting charges after a vehicle was pulled over by RCMP on Monday.
The vehicle was clocked driving 55 km/hr over the speed limit around Exit 5 near Point Edward, N.S.
Around 7:53 p.m., an RCMP patrol car measured the vehicle’s speed at 155 km/hr.
The driver, from Sydney, was charged with stunting and fined $2,422.40.
According to a police news release the car was seized and impounded.
RCMP is reminding the public in the release that road safety is a priority.
