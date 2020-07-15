Cape Breton man charged with stunting near Point Edward, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 25-year-old is facing stunting charges after a vehicle was pulled over by RCMP on Monday.

The vehicle was clocked driving 55 km/hr over the speed limit around Exit 5 near Point Edward, N.S.

Around 7:53 p.m., an RCMP patrol car measured the vehicle’s speed at 155 km/hr.

The driver, from Sydney, was charged with stunting and fined $2,422.40.

According to a police news release the car was seized and impounded.

RCMP is reminding the public in the release that road safety is a priority.

Story continues below advertisement