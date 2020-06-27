Menu

Traffic

Speeding Sydney teen charged with stunting, facing $2,400 fine

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 11:16 am
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on.
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A teenager from Sydney, N.S., is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Highway 125 at a high rate of speed between exits 3 and 4 in North Sydney just before 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man, 20, caught driving 100 km/h over speed limit in Cape Breton: RCMP

Police say the vehicle could be seen passing several other cars in the passing lane.

The RCMP member stopped the car and charged the 17-year-old with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The youth also had his vehicle seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Story continues below advertisement
