Speeding Sydney teen charged with stunting, facing $2,400 fine

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager from Sydney, N.S., is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Highway 125 at a high rate of speed between exits 3 and 4 in North Sydney just before 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man, 20, caught driving 100 km/h over speed limit in Cape Breton: RCMP

Police say the vehicle could be seen passing several other cars in the passing lane.

The RCMP member stopped the car and charged the 17-year-old with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

The youth also had his vehicle seized and impounded.

1:57 Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Story continues below advertisement