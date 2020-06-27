Speeding Sydney teen charged with stunting, facing $2,400 fine

A teenager from Sydney, N.S., is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Thursday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer spotted a vehicle travelling on Highway 125 at a high rate of speed between exits 3 and 4 in North Sydney just before 9:30 p.m.
Police say the vehicle could be seen passing several other cars in the passing lane.
The RCMP member stopped the car and charged the 17-year-old with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.
The youth also had his vehicle seized and impounded.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
