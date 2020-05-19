Menu

Crime

Man, 20, caught driving 100 km/h over speed limit in Cape Breton: RCMP

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 12:23 pm
RCMP Mounties cruiser car Manitoba
An RCMP cruiser photographed in fall 2014 in Manitoba. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file

A 20-year-old man is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Reserve Mines, N.S, over the long weekend.

Police say a member of the RCMP’s Cape Breton Traffic Services pulled the vehicle over on Grand Lake Road at around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

The member observed a black Chrysler 300 travelling at a high rate of speed, activated RADAR and measured the vehicle’s speed at 180 km/h.

The posted speed limit was 80 km/h.

The driver was pulled over, charged with stunting and had his vehicle impounded. He also had his license seized and suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

