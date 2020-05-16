Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal ATV crash

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 1:44 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP are investigating a  fatal ATV crash in West Lake Ainslie, N.S., on Friday.

Waycobah RCMP say officers responded to reports of a single ATV collision at 7 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: N.S. youth facing charges after allegedly using racial slur, assaulting RCMP officer

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: A reminder from May long weekend 2019 about ATV safety

Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaCrashFatal CrashNova Scotia RCMPATV CrashFatal ATV crashFatal Crash Nova Scotia
