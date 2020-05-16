Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal ATV crash

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in West Lake Ainslie, N.S., on Friday.

Waycobah RCMP say officers responded to reports of a single ATV collision at 7 p.m. AT.

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

