Nova Scotia RCMP investigating fatal ATV crash

RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash in West Lake Ainslie, N.S., on Friday.
Waycobah RCMP say officers responded to reports of a single ATV collision at 7 p.m. AT.
READ MORE: N.S. youth facing charges after allegedly using racial slur, assaulting RCMP officer
The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: A reminder from May long weekend 2019 about ATV safety
Safety warning as ATV season begins in Alberta
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS