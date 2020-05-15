N.S. youth facing charges after allegedly using racial slur, assaulting RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A male youth is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a racial slur, assaulting a Nova Scotia RCMP officer on Thursday.

Police say they responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in Digby, N.S., at 3:43 p.m.

When officers arrived a young man, who was the passenger of the vehicle, threatened police.

As police tried to arrest the youth for allegedly making those threats he reportedly uttered a racial slur at one of the officers and punched him in the face.

In an effort to gain control of the situation police say officers used physical force to arrest the youth.

The young man received what police describe as minor injuries, but the officer was not injured.

The youth is now facing charges of uttering threats, assaulting a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

He’s been released under conditions to a parent and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court in September.

The driver of the vehicle was found to not be impaired and was not charged.