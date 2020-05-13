Police investigating suspected arson in North Kentville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Kings District RCMP said they’re investigating an arson that occurred on McKittrick Road in North Kentville, N.S.

Police said they and the Kentville Fire Department responded Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., to the scene of a house fire.

“Preliminary information received indicated that a man was inside and may have weapons. No one was located inside the home,” said the RCMP in a statement released on Wednesday.

The investigation determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

According to RCMP, no one was injured as the result of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.