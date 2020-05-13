Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating suspected arson in North Kentville, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 12:13 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspected arson. File / Global News

Kings District RCMP said they’re investigating an arson that occurred on McKittrick Road in North Kentville, N.S.

Police said they and the Kentville Fire Department responded Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., to the scene of a house fire.

READ MORE: Man arrested for arson after 10 people displaced in New Glasgow, N.S.

“Preliminary information received indicated that a man was inside and may have weapons. No one was located inside the home,” said the RCMP in a statement released on Wednesday.

The investigation determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

READ MORE: Police searching for man suspected of stealing wallet in Dartmouth

According to RCMP, no one was injured as the result of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the arson is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotia RCMPArsonNova Scotia CrimeKings District RCMPKentville Fire DepartmentNorth KentvilleMcKittrick Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.