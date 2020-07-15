Canada adds 341 new coronavirus cases as world total hits 13.5 million

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases topped 108,800 on Wednesday, as the number of worldwide infections hit 13.5 million.



Provincial and territorial health authorities reported 341 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, bringing the total number of infections to 108,802.

Across the country, 12 new deaths were also reported.

According to health officials in Ontario, 102 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday. However, officials said another 135 people have recovered from the virus.

Nine more people had died from the disease in the province, health authorities confirmed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 1,752,858 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Ontario.

Meanwhile, in Quebec — the province hit the hardest by the pandemic — 129 new cases were reported on Wednesday, along with three new deaths.

Health authorities said 72 more people infected with the virus had recovered.

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing to province’s total number of infections to 1,067.

Health officials in Nova Scotia said a total of 59,382 people have been tested for the virus and 1,002 people have recovered from infections.

Newfoundland health authorities didn’t report any new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, the province has conducted more than 21,100 tests and 258 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials in New Brunswick said one new case of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed on Wednesday, but said no one else had died from the virus.

Meanwhile, in Prince Edward Island, no new cases of the virus were detected. By Wednesday, the province had conducted 16,033 tests for the novel coronavirus.

So far, 27 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the island.

Manitoba also didn’t report any new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and health officials said there had been no new deaths associated with the disease.

Thus far, 72,308 tests have been conducted, and 318 people have recovered from the virus in the province.

Saskatchewan health authorities reported five new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 881.

More than 76,600 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province, and 791 people have recovered from infections.

Alberta saw 82 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, but no additional deaths were reported.

So far, 552,276 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Alberta, and 8,127 cases have been resolved.

Health officials in British Columbia reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, but said no more deaths had occurred. Two of the new cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests. Twelve other cases in the province are also “epi-linked.”

A total of 2,753 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province, and 223,493 tests have been conducted.

Neither the Northwest Territories nor the Yukon recorded a new case or new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Nunavut reported two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. If either case is confirmed, it would be the first for the territory.

Global case tops 13.5 million

By 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, there were a total of 13,504,553 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus with 3,491,936 confirmed infections.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year. Since it was discovered, it has claimed over 580,000 lives and has devastated the global economy.

However, in the last few weeks, many countries — including Canada — have made steps to gradually reopen.