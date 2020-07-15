Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports more than 20 COVID-19 cases for 6th time in a week

By Simon Little Global News
A lifeguard wears a protective face mask while working at Kitsilano Pool in Vancouver, on Monday, July 13, 2020. The City of Vancouver reopened Kitsilano Pool and two others to swimmers on Monday, with timed admission partly managed with online reservations, line markings on pool decks and wider swimming lanes to help adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
A lifeguard wears a protective face mask while working at Kitsilano Pool in Vancouver, on Monday, July 13, 2020. The City of Vancouver reopened Kitsilano Pool and two others to swimmers on Monday, with timed admission partly managed with online reservations, line markings on pool decks and wider swimming lanes to help adhere to physical distancing guidelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

The province did not hold a live briefing, but reported the numbers in a statement.

Read more: B.C. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

It is the sixth time in the last week that the province has reported 20 or more cases in a 24-hour period, after new cases stayed in the teens or single digits for more than a month.

On Monday, the province reported 62 cases of the disease over a three-day span. On Friday, health officials reported 25 COVID-19 cases, the most since May 8. Twenty cases were reported on Thursday.

B.C. sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases
B.C. sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases

The province saw the number of new cases begin to top 20 almost exactly two weeks after B.C. moved into Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. forecasts $12.5B deficit due to COVID-19 spending, massive drops in tax revenues

B.C. has now recorded 3,149 cases of COVID-19, 14 of which are epi-linked. Of those, 2,753 people have recovered, and 189 people have died, leaving 207 active cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fourteen people are in hospital with the virus Wednesday, five of them in critical care.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,023 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,659 in the Fraser Health region, 135 in the Island Health region, 216 in the Interior Health region, 65 in the Northern Health region and 51 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henry
Flyers
More weekly flyers