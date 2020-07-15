B.C. reports more than 20 COVID-19 cases for 6th time in a week

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

The province did not hold a live briefing, but reported the numbers in a statement.

It is the sixth time in the last week that the province has reported 20 or more cases in a 24-hour period, after new cases stayed in the teens or single digits for more than a month.

On Monday, the province reported 62 cases of the disease over a three-day span. On Friday, health officials reported 25 COVID-19 cases, the most since May 8. Twenty cases were reported on Thursday.

The province saw the number of new cases begin to top 20 almost exactly two weeks after B.C. moved into Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan.

B.C. has now recorded 3,149 cases of COVID-19, 14 of which are epi-linked. Of those, 2,753 people have recovered, and 189 people have died, leaving 207 active cases.

Fourteen people are in hospital with the virus Wednesday, five of them in critical care.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,023 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,659 in the Fraser Health region, 135 in the Island Health region, 216 in the Interior Health region, 65 in the Northern Health region and 51 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.