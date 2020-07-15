Eight in hospital as Saskatchewan reports 5 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

An update on new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan was given by the provincial government on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were five new cases, with the overall total for the province growing to 881 since the first case was reported March 11.

Three of the new cases are in the central region, with the rest in the Saskatoon and south regions, according to a press release.

Eight people are currently in hospital — six are receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care, all in the Saskatoon and south regions.

Six more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 791.

There are currently 75 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, nearly 76,695 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.