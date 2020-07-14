Public health alert issued for possible coronavirus exposure at Swift Current businesses

Send this page to someone via email

A public health alert has been issued for possible COVID-19 exposures at several businesses in Swift Current, Sask., and surrounding area.

​The Saskatc​​hewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Tuesday that people, who were at the businesses, tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of July 11.

Officials said the public health alert applies for those at the businesses at the following times:

K Motel: June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Credit Un​​ion: July 4, multiple times

Dickson A​​gencies: July 4, multiple times

Lac Pelletier Regio​​nal Park Golf Course clubhouse south of Swift Current: July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.

Great W​​​est Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper): July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walm​art: July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Pion​​eer Co-op Grocery store: July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.

Canadi​​an Tire: July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.

Canad​ian Tire: July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.

Cabri ​Co-op northwest of Swift Current: July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.

Canadi​an Tire: July 10, unknown time.

According to the alert, anyone who atte​​​nded these businesses during the listed times should be monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are further advised to isolate and contact HealthLine 811.

SHA said all the businesses have been complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The SHA issues a pu​blic health alert as a precaution when we are not able to clearly identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus,” read a SHA statement.

“In general, businesses in the province have been compliant with public health measures; however, we know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if they have been at the businesses during the listed times.”

Swift Current is approximately 230 kilometres west of Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

