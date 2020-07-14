Saskatchewan Medical Association, province reach 5-year tentative deal

The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the province have agreed on a tentative five-year contract.
The deal, which is effective from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2022, was announced by the province on Tuesday.
“We value our physicians, both for the exceptional patient care they provide to our citizens and their leadership across the health-care system,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.
“This tentative agreement supports fair and competitive compensation that recognizes their integral role in providing high-quality health services.”
The two sides have been bargaining for more than three years.
“I urge physicians across the province to review the information the SMA is providing on the tentative agreement,” said Dr. Konstantynowicz, SMA president.
“The new agreement supports physicians in many key ways, and ensures that the profession can properly adapt to the changing needs of patients.
“The SMA Board of Directors is recommending that members accept this tentative agreement.”
A ratification vote by more than 2,500 physicians is expected to be complete by mid-August.
The province said details of the agreement will be released once the ratification process is complete.
