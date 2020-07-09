Employee at Canadian Brewhouse in Saskatoon tests positive for novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A public health alert has been issued for people who attended a Saskatoon restaurant after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued the advisory on Thursday.

The employee who tested positive was working at the Canadian Brewhouse in the Stonebridge neighbourhood location last week, according to a press release.

SHA said the public health alert applies for those at the business at the following times:

Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 1

Between 4:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 2

Between 5 p.m. on July 3 and 1 a.m. on July 4

Health officials said anyone who attended this business during the listed times should be self-monitoring for symptoms. If COVID-19 symptoms develop, people are further advised to isolate and contact HealthLine 811.

Story continues below advertisement

SHA added this public health alert is being issued as a precaution.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In general, businesses in the province have been compliant with public health measures, however, we know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if they have been at the restaurant during the listed times,” read an SHA statement.

“COVID-19 is still present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease. Together we can make a positive difference and keep our communities safe.”

Read more: What to expect as casinos and bingo halls reopen in Saskatchewan

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

1:44 Possible coronavirus transmission at 4 Lloydminster locations: SHA Possible coronavirus transmission at 4 Lloydminster locations: SHA