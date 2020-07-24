4 more Swift Current, Sask. businesses flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified another four businesses in Swift Current, Sask., where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the businesses listed below on July 14 during the listed times should monitor for symptoms, health officials say.

Home Hardware (11 a.m. to noon)

Dollarama in Swift Current Mall (3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.)

Staples (3:20 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.)

Canadian Tire (4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The SHA says the four businesses have been complying with health guidelines to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.

The SHA issued the alert Thursday evening because it was unable to clearly identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus.

Health officials are reminding people to physicial distance, follow one-way directions in stores, frequently sanitize or wash hands, and self-isolate – which means not going out to public places if sick.

Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on Hutterite colonies and in the broader community.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan recorded its 16th COVID-19 death as cases in the province hit 1,072.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

