Saskatoon police tell residents not to report American cars

Saskatoon police say there is no need to report cars with American licence plates to them.
In a tweet posted on Monday, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Traffic Unit said “there is no need to report seeing vehicles with United States license (sic) plates to (the Saskatoon Police).”
It went on to say that while entry restrictions do exist, trans-border traffic is allowed for essential purposes.
The tweet concluded with a link to the website of the Canadian Border Services Agency, the federal organization responsible for regulating Canada’s international borders.
A police spokesperson, in an email, said the SPS does not track the number of calls about American vehicles, which is based on anecdotal information.
The spokesperson also said police don’t follow up on calls.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in March the federal government would close Canada’s border with the United States.
The closure was set to last 30 days but has been extended several times.
Some travellers are still permitted, like those whom the federal government has deemed essential or Americans who are travelling to Alaska.
Yet several Americans have been fined more than $1,000 for visiting Canada.
