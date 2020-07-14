Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police tell residents not to report American cars

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service, in a tweet from the traffic unit, said residents shouldn't report American licence plates to them.
The Saskatoon Police Service, in a tweet from the traffic unit, said residents shouldn't report American licence plates to them. File / Global News

Saskatoon police say there is no need to report cars with American licence plates to them.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Traffic Unit said “there is no need to report seeing vehicles with United States license (sic) plates to (the Saskatoon Police).”

Story continues below advertisement

It went on to say that while entry restrictions do exist, trans-border traffic is allowed for essential purposes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Seven $1,200 tickets given to Americans who hiked in Banff National Park in past week: RCMP

The tweet concluded with a link to the website of the Canadian Border Services Agency, the federal organization responsible for regulating Canada’s international borders.

A police spokesperson, in an email, said the SPS does not track the number of calls about American vehicles, which is based on anecdotal information.

The spokesperson also said police don’t follow up on calls.

Read more: Are Americans using ‘Alaska exemption’ to skirt border shutdown? Feds looking into reports

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in March the federal government would close Canada’s border with the United States.

The closure was set to last 30 days but has been extended several times.

Some travellers are still permitted, like those whom the federal government has deemed essential or Americans who are travelling to Alaska.

Yet several Americans have been fined more than $1,000 for visiting Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadians sign petition seeking access to U.S. properties
Canadians sign petition seeking access to U.S. properties
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan CoronavirusCanadian Border Services AgencyCoronavirus borderCOVID-19 violation ticketscoronavirus burdercoronavirus U.S-Canada border
Flyers
More weekly flyers