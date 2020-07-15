Film crews expected to return to Cambridge this fall

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Cambridge says it is open for the film business again, telling residents they can expect to see the familiar sight of film activity within city limits this fall.

“Cambridge has many assets that are desirable to the film industry – including historic buildings and bridges in our three downtown core areas and beautiful natural landscapes such as the Grand and Speed Rivers,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

“We have been working with the film industry for quite some time and are looking forward to welcoming them back to the community and adding another spark to our local economy.”

The city says filming is permitted as part of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

A website is available that lists all the safety protocols that need to be in place for filming to occur.

October Faction, V-Wars, American Gods and The Handmaid’s Tale are among the productions that have recently filmed in Cambridge.

On its website, the city offers an interactive map that allows people an opportunity to visit all of the filming locations.