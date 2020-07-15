Menu

Film crews expected to return to Cambridge this fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 1:43 pm
Downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont.
Downtown Galt in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The City of Cambridge says it is open for the film business again, telling residents they can expect to see the familiar sight of film activity within city limits this fall.

“Cambridge has many assets that are desirable to the film industry – including historic buildings and bridges in our three downtown core areas and beautiful natural landscapes such as the Grand and Speed Rivers,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

Read more: Coronavirus — What you can and cannot do in Ontario amid Stage 3 of reopening

“We have been working with the film industry for quite some time and are looking forward to welcoming them back to the community and adding another spark to our local economy.”

The city says filming is permitted as part of Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

A website is available that lists all the safety protocols that need to be in place for filming to occur.

Read more: Doug Ford kicks off provincial tour with stops in Cambridge, Kitchener

October Faction, V-Wars, American Gods and The Handmaid’s Tale are among the productions that have recently filmed in Cambridge.

On its website, the city offers an interactive map that allows people an opportunity to visit all of the filming locations.

CambridgeThe Handmaid's TaleKathryn McGarryOctober FactionAmerican GodsCambridge filmsCambridge moviesCambridge TV showsV-Wars
