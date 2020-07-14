Doug Ford to visit Cambridge, Kitchener on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will spend Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo Region touring manufacturing plants, the province has announced.

Ford’s visits are part of a province-wide tour he will conduct over the coming weeks to thank businesses and residents for doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Global News’ Travis Dhanraj.

He will start the afternoon at Eclipse Automation in Cambridge, where he will tour the facility, which retooled its assembly line to produce N95 and surgical masks as well as other medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While at Eclipse Automation, Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, to make an announcement.

#NEW: Premier @fordnation is going on tour. His office says "Over the next 8 wks he will be travelling to 7 regions, stopping in 38 ridings & covering nearly 5000 kms to thank Ontarians & the many businesses…for stepping up and doing their part during #COVID19" — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) July 14, 2020

From there, Ford will head up the road to the Challenger plant to thank employees of the trucking company for their efforts during the pandemic.

The premier has already been to the facility a couple of times since he first took office in 2018.

Ford’s last stop will be at Shaver Industries in Kitchener, a company that is producing 25,000 face shields a week.

It is also making plastic shields for golf carts, which are designed to keep golfers apart while also allowing them to share golf carts.

