Canada

Doug Ford to visit Cambridge, Kitchener on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 8:59 am
Coronavirus: Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining, gyms permitted to reopen
WATCH: Ontario's Stage 3 reopening increases gathering limits as indoor dining and gyms are permitted to reopen.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will spend Tuesday afternoon in Waterloo Region touring manufacturing plants, the province has announced.

Ford’s visits are part of a province-wide tour he will conduct over the coming weeks to thank businesses and residents for doing their part during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Global News’ Travis Dhanraj.

Premier Doug Ford to thank workers at businesses for working during COVID-19 pandemic

He will start the afternoon at Eclipse Automation in Cambridge, where he will tour the facility, which retooled its assembly line to produce N95 and surgical masks as well as other medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While at Eclipse Automation, Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, to make an announcement.

From there, Ford will head up the road to the Challenger plant to thank employees of the trucking company for their efforts during the pandemic.

Coronavirus — Ontario extends emergency orders until July 22

The premier has already been to the facility a couple of times since he first took office in 2018.

Ford’s last stop will be at Shaver Industries in Kitchener, a company that is producing 25,000 face shields a week.

Ontario Premier Ford warns Trump over aluminum tariffs, ‘we’re coming out swinging’
Ontario Premier Ford warns Trump over aluminum tariffs, ‘we’re coming out swinging’

It is also making plastic shields for golf carts, which are designed to keep golfers apart while also allowing them to share golf carts.

