Search discontinued for missing Wasaga Beach man, investigation still ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a Wasaga Beach man who was reported missing just over a week ago has been discontinued, Huronia West OPP say.

Richard Kocik, 54, was last seen by his family at about 11 p.m. on July 6. Officers believe Kocik left the residence where he was on foot.

Since July 7, OPP had been searching the area on foot, via ATV, in boats and in the air, resulting in a heavy police presence.

Searching officers have now cleared the area, while Kocik remains missing.

Police say the investigation will remain open and continue under the Huronia West Crime Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Kocik is described to be 5-foot-11 in height, with a medium build, shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair, a number of tattoos and a goatee with a mustache. Police say Kocik has a number of tattoos, including a footprint on his left arm, a heart on his left chest and a family crest on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.