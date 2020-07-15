Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Search discontinued for missing Wasaga Beach man, investigation still ongoing

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 1:10 pm
Richard Kocik in an undated photo.
Richard Kocik in an undated photo. Handout image

The search for a Wasaga Beach man who was reported missing just over a week ago has been discontinued, Huronia West OPP say.

Richard Kocik, 54, was last seen by his family at about 11 p.m. on July 6. Officers believe Kocik left the residence where he was on foot.

Read more: OPP searching for missing 54-year-old Wasaga Beach man, heavy police presence in area

Since July 7, OPP had been searching the area on foot, via ATV, in boats and in the air, resulting in a heavy police presence.

Trending Stories

Searching officers have now cleared the area, while Kocik remains missing.

Police say the investigation will remain open and continue under the Huronia West Crime Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 people charged after fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone seized in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Kocik is described to be 5-foot-11 in height, with a medium build, shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair, a number of tattoos and a goatee with a mustache. Police say Kocik has a number of tattoos, including a footprint on his left arm, a heart on his left chest and a family crest on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPWasaga BeachHuronia West OppWasaga Beach newsGeorge Avenue Wasaga BeachRichard KocikWasaga Beach missing manWasaga Beach search
Flyers
More weekly flyers