News

OPP searching for missing 54-year-old Wasaga Beach man, heavy police presence in area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Richard Kocik in an undated photo.
Richard Kocik in an undated photo. Handout image

Huronia West OPP say they’re continuing to search for a missing 54-year-old Wasaga Beach, Ont., man who was reported missing on Tuesday, resulting in a heavy police presence in the area.

At about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Richard Kocik was reported missing from an address on George Avenue in Wasaga Beach.

Kocik was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday by his family, who police say is concerned for his well-being.

Police believe Kocik left the residence on foot.

Kocik is described to be five-foot-11 in height, with a medium build, shoulder-length salt-and-pepper hair, a number of tattoos and a goatee with a mustache. Police say Kocik has a footprint tattooed on his left arm, a heart on his left chest and a family crest on his left shoulder.

OPP aviation services, as well as its emergency response and dog teams, have been in the area since Tuesday, both on foot and on ATV.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

